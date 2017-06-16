BELFAST, June 16 Northern Ireland's Democratic
Unionist Party will not agree a deal to support Prime Minister
Theresa May's Conservatives in government before the start of
next week at the earliest, a DUP source said on Friday.
May's Conservatives have been in talks with the DUP after
the prime minister's party failed to win a majority in a
national election last week.
"If there is the expected positive outcome, it will be at
least the start of next week before anything is signed off," a
DUP source said.
(Reporting by Amanda Ferguson; writing by Kate Holton; editing
by Guy Faulconbridge)