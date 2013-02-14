By Andrew Osborn and William Schomberg
LONDON Feb 14 The leader of Britain's
opposition Labour Party called for a "mansion tax" on the
wealthy and a new lower income tax band as he stepped up his
attempt to cast Prime Minister David Cameron as a ruler for the
rich.
With Labour ahead by up to 12 percent in the polls at a time
when Cameron's coalition government is pushing through deep
austerity measures to try to reduce a large budget deficit, its
leader Ed Miliband is keen to establish his party's economic
credibility ahead of the next election in 2015.
Setting out some of the first concrete ideas of what his
party would offer voters, Miliband said a Labour government
would introduce a tax on houses worth over 2 million pounds
($3.1 million).
"We would use the money raised by a mansion tax to
reintroduce a lower 10 pence starting rate of tax, with the size
of the band depending on the amount raised," he said in a speech
in Bedford, central England, on Thursday.
Cameron's Conservative-led coalition has sought to remind
voters whenever it can that it was the previous Labour
government, of which Miliband was a member, that left the
country with a record budget deficit.
Miliband has tried to distance himself from the policies of
ex-Labour prime ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair, and
conceded the former Labour government had been wrong to abolish
the 10 pence starting rate of income tax he was proposing
reinstating.
"We would put right a mistake made by Gordon Brown and the
last Labour government," he said, adding the move would benefit
25 million basic rate taxpayers.
The idea of a mansion tax is also likely to appeal to the
Liberal Democrats, junior partners of the Conservatives in the
ruling coalition, who proposed a similar idea before the 2010
election.
In his speech, Miliband again sought to label Cameron - who
hails from an unusually privileged background - as a premier who
rules for the rich, expecting everyone else to soak up the pain
of austerity.
It is a charge that the government rejects. It says it has
cut taxes and capped welfare payments, and has limited room for
manoeuvre because of the poor state of the public finances it
inherited from Labour.
"This April, people earning over a million pounds a year
will get an average tax cut of 100,000 pounds," Miliband said.
"They are cutting taxes for one group this year. The very
richest in society."