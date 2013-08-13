* Economic data has shown early signs of a recovery
* Poll shows trust in Cameron's economic credentials is up
* Conservatives trail Labour by just 3 percentage points
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, Aug 13 Signs of a fledgling economic
recovery in Britain have boosted voter trust in Prime Minister
David Cameron's financial stewardship, strengthening his
prospects ahead of an election in 2015, a poll showed on
Tuesday.
The Guardian/ICM survey said that 40 percent of voters
trusted Cameron and his Conservatives on the economy, up sharply
from 28 percent in June, and comfortably ahead of the opposition
Labour party, whose economic credentials won approval from just
24 percent of those asked.
The health of the economy and political parties' perceived
ability to nurse it back to sustained growth after three rocky
years is likely to be the single most important factor in
deciding who wins the 2015 election.
The economy has shown unexpected signs of improvement in
recent months with the Bank of England forecasting it will grow
by 0.6 percent during the current quarter, the same as between
April and June, and that growth will reach an annual rate of 2.6
percent in two years' time.
Labour remains a few points ahead of the Conservatives in
the opinion polls but has seen its lead shrink after better
economic data, even though many economists believe it is too
soon to talk of a sustained recovery and are concerned about a
possible housing price bubble.
Tuesday's poll put Labour's overall support at 35 percent, a
mere three percentage points higher than the Conservatives.
Cameron, who governs in coalition with the centre-left
Liberal Democrats, has put the economy at the heart of his
re-election strategy, hoping a strong recovery will materialise
and create a feel-good factor that will allow his party to
govern alone next time.
According to Peter Kellner, of pollster YouGov, an improving
economy poses a problem for Labour leader Ed Miliband.
"Now that Britain's economy has started to recover, he is
likely to face a prime minister who can copy one of the slogans
that Barack Obama used last year to secure re-election," he
wrote.
"The president likened America's economy to a car that his
predecessors had driven into a ditch. 'I don't want to give them
the keys back,' he said. 'They can't drive'."
Labour, which governed Britain from 1997 to 2010, was in
power when the global financial crisis hit and says it was
managing the economy well but was knocked off course by events.
The Conservatives say Labour left Britain with its biggest
budget deficit since World War Two and cannot be trusted to
manage it again anytime soon.
Alastair Campbell, who was former Prime Minister Tony
Blair's chief communications adviser, said Labour had allowed
the Conservatives to unfairly cast them as the creators of the
economic turmoil that followed the financial crisis.
"Britain had 10 good years of growth and prosperity under
Labour which is one of the many reasons we won three elections
and stopped David Cameron winning a majority," he wrote on his
blog.
ICM Research interviewed 1,001 adults by phone on Aug. 9-11.