LONDON Jan 13 Britain's two main political parties committed to an ambitious set of fiscal targets on Tuesday, but fierce disagreement over how they should be interpreted and achieved laid bare their political attack lines ahead of May's national election.

The May 7 vote is likely to be one of the closest in a generation and the future of Britain's economy, namely how aggressively the next government should set about reducing a large budget deficit, may be one of its defining issues.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party both backed a new charter putting into law targets for when finances should be returned to balance.

The charter's main aim is to balance the current deficit, adjusted for economic cycles and excluding investment, in the next three years. The document also sets a target to have debt, as a percentage of economic output, falling by 2016/17.

The 515 to 18 vote belied a fierce parliamentary debate in which the two men vying to be Britain's next finance minister, Conservative incumbent George Osborne and the Labour Party's Ed Balls, set out the ways they will try to discredit each other over the economy ahead of the election.

The Conservatives have set out the most hardline fiscal plan for the next government, proposing deep cuts to public spending to generate a surplus by 2018/19 without raising taxes.

Osborne, who designed the charter, accused his opposite number of signing up to it without a plan to meet its goals. He said that showed Labour would end up borrowing more than it was prepared to say and putting the economy at risk.

"That is what Labour does when it gets into office, people remember it, and people are not going to trust them with the public finances again," Osborne said.

The charter had been interpreted as an attempt to either embarrass Labour into voting against the targets, or vote in favour of them and give tacit approval for the Conservatives' fiscal plans.

But Labour said they would support it because the wording of was so loose that it was consistent with their plan to use a mix of spending cuts and tax rises to balance the current budget as soon as possible during the next five-year parliament.

"His (Osborne's) extreme plan will take public spending back to the level of the 1930s," Balls said.

The charter states an aim to bring the current budget into balance by the third year of a five-year forecast period, rather than fixing the target directly to 2017/18, meaning the target date technically moves forward year by year.

(Editing by Ralph Boulton)