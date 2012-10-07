LONDON Oct 7 Britain must find more spending cuts to reduce the budget deficit, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday, after a return recession this year raised speculation the government was set to miss its deficit reduction targets.

Cameron told the BBC that the Conservative-led coalition government was determined to stick to its plan to erase what was a record budget deficit when he came to power in 2010.

The government delivers new economic and borrowing forecasts on Dec. 5.