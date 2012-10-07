PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 5
June 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Oct 7 Britain must find more spending cuts to reduce the budget deficit, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday, after a return recession this year raised speculation the government was set to miss its deficit reduction targets.
Cameron told the BBC that the Conservative-led coalition government was determined to stick to its plan to erase what was a record budget deficit when he came to power in 2010.
The government delivers new economic and borrowing forecasts on Dec. 5.
June 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dollar hovers near 7-month low * Palladium holds near 3-year peaks * Silver marks highest since April 26 (Adds comment, updates prices) By Vijaykumar Vedala June 5 Gold held steady after hitting its highest in over six weeks earlier on Monday, buoyed by disappointing U.S. jobs data that appeared to dilute the prospects for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes in the United States. U.S. job growth slowed in May and employment gains in the prior two m