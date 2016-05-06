LONDON May 6 Britain's opposition Labour Party
look set to lose ground in regional and local elections, partial
results showed on Friday, pointing to a dip in support that
could challenge the authority of the party's leader Jeremy
Corbyn.
With more than half of the results from local government
elections in England counted, Labour had lost control of 43
seats. Labour's share of the vote in was also down in the
Scottish and Welsh devolved government elections.
If the losses are confirmed once all the results are in, it
will represent a negative verdict on Corbyn's first eight months
in charge of Labour after his surprise appointment as leader
last September shifted the party's political stance sharply to
the left.
