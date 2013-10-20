* Archbishop: Companies must justify big price rises
* Sympathises with anger over 'inexplicable' hikes
* Energy costs dominate debate before 2015 election
By Peter Griffiths
LONDON, Oct 20 The Archbishop of Canterbury,
spiritual leader of the world's Anglicans, weighed into
Britain's debate over energy prices on Sunday, calling on
companies to justify the latest rises and siding with
cash-strapped families.
Justin Welby, a former oil company executive who has taken
on the corporate world several times since starting the job in
January, said suppliers should be "conscious of their social
obligations".
The rising cost of gas and electricity has dominated
headlines since opposition leader Ed Miliband promised last
month to freeze energy bills for 20 months if he wins the next
election in 2015.
Prime Minister David Cameron, narrowly behind Labour in the
polls, has rubbished the proposal as unworkable, but conceded
Miliband had struck a chord with families struggling with a
squeeze on wages, public spending cuts and high household bills.
"The impact on people, particularly on low incomes, is going
to be really severe in this, and the companies have to justify
fully what they are doing," Welby told the Mail on Sunday
newspaper. "I do understand when people feel that this is
inexplicable, and I can understand people being angry about it."
The rises have fed into a debate over competition in the
energy market, acceptable levels of corporate profit and how the
parties are going to address what Miliband calls a cost of
living crisis across Britain.
Energy supplier Centrica raised household
electricity and gas prices last week by an average of 9.2
percent - more than three times the inflation rate.
Its rival SSE announced an 8.2 percent
rise earlier this month.
The Church of England is a shareholder in both companies.
Earlier this year, Welby said he was embarrassed to discover
that the church had invested indirectly in a short-term loan
company that he had described as morally wrong.
Energy prices have already risen by 24 percent over the last
four years, according to regulator Ofgem. That has led to fierce
criticism of Britain's "Big Six" energy companies.
The companies blame the increases on rising wholesale
prices, the cost of moving energy around the country and
government-imposed levies for environmental and social policies.
Welby, who worked in finance for years and sits on the
parliamentary commission examining banking standards, said the
companies must "behave with generosity and not merely to
maximise opportunity".
"They have control because they sell something everyone has
to buy," Welby told the newspaper. "With that amount of power
comes huge responsibility to serve society. The social licence
to operate of the energy companies is something they have to
take very, very seriously indeed."
RWE npower, owned by Germany's RWE AD, Iberdrola's
Scottish Power, EDF Energy and Eon make up the
remaining big six suppliers in Britain.
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said he agreed with Welby's
call for the energy companies to justify the price rises and
said they should be more transparent.
"It cannot be right that those bills are increased...yet
it's all rather opaque about what drives those price rises,"
Clegg told Sky News.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)