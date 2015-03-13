By Andrew Osborn
| LONDON, March 13
LONDON, March 13 Britain's opposition Labour
Party said on Friday it would ensure cheaper energy costs for
consumers by the end of this year if it wins a national election
on May 7, promising it would immediately empower the energy
regulator to force prices down.
Labour, which has floated the idea before but not previously
spoken of timing, said it would enact legislation to give energy
regulator Ofgem the power to force firms to cut prices as one of
its first acts of government if elected.
"We will make sure that the regulator has that power, that
duty, to ensure that prices comes come into effect this winter,"
Caroline Flint, the party's energy spokeswoman, told BBC radio.
"Wholesale costs have fallen on average by about 20 percent
over the last 15 months and that hasn't been passed onto bill
payers."
Labour in 2013 promised to freeze gas and electricity prices
for 20 months if it won power, securing a temporary lift in
opinion polls. It was criticised by the country's big six energy
suppliers and business groups at the time.
Level or narrowly just behind or ahead of Prime Minister
David Cameron's Conservatives in opinion polls, Labour has tried
in the past to blame Cameron for inflicting what it calls a cost
of living crisis on Britain.
Many voters have felt their living standards squeezed by
inflation outstripping wages until recently. But cheaper oil has
handed Cameron a political gift by lowering prices for
everything from petrol to food, blunting what was meant to be
Labour's main attack line.
The Conservatives and many energy firms oppose Labour's move
to give Ofgem extra powers, saying it amounts to meddling in the
free market. They argue Labour's earlier price freeze threat has
discouraged firms from lowering prices as they hedge their bets.
Flint said she did not accept that, saying intervention was
the only way forward.
"We always have 101 reasons from the energy companies and
those in the sector about why they can't pass on wholesale
costs," she said. "We've seen recently that actually they have
started to pass on some of those costs, but it's only between 1
and 5 percent and it's on gas alone not electricity."
Given that costs had fallen by an average 20 percent, she
said it didn't add up.
"I think it's fair to say that's something not right here,"
said Flint.
Britain's largest energy suppliers, including Centrica's
British Gas and SSE, have announced gas tariff
reductions between 1.3-5.1 percent this year, arguing they were
passing on the highest possible savings.
(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)