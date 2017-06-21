(Adds Secretary of State, Ofgem comments)
LONDON, June 21 British Prime Minister Theresa
May's government said it remained committed to helping consumers
hit by the most expensive energy tariffs, but had not decided
how to intervene in the market and did not mention a price cap
when setting out policy objectives.
May previously said she would tackle high household energy
prices if she was re-elected by introducing a cap on standard
variable tariffs that could affect about 17 million families.
"We have committed to extending the price protection
currently in place for some vulnerable energy consumers to more
of those on the poorest value tariffs," the government said on
Wednesday, as it set out its policy plan.
Britain's Secretary of State for Energy, Greg Clark, told
energy regulator Ofgem in a written letter seen by Reuters to
"proceed without delay" and to advise him on what it intends to
do regarding helping customers on the poorest value tariffs.
Ofgem, which in theory has the power to impose a cap on
energy prices, said it would shortly be setting out the work it
has underway.
"We share the government's concern that the energy market
needs to work better for all consumers and that energy companies
need to do more to help loyal consumers get a better deal," a
spokesman said.
Clark said Ofgem's response would inform the government's
decisions on tackling the energy tariff issue.
However, Britain's energy retailers took the government's
announcement as a signal against a market-wide price cap.
"(The government) may end up intervening to make sure that
unfair practices are remediated but they have removed the
manifesto promise and language around capping prices," Centrica
Chief Executive Iain Conn told journalists on Wednesday.
Analysts previously said the government would likely decide
against imposing a blanket cap on energy prices in favour of a
curb on prices for the most vulnerable customers.
Shares in Centrica, which through British Gas is the
largest energy supplier in Britain, were up around 2 percent
after the company announced the disposal of two gas plants.
However, shares remain around 11 percent lower than last
October, when May first suggested possible market intervention.
Shares in SSE, Britain's second largest supplier
were flat, but are down around 7 pct from last October.
