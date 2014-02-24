LONDON Feb 24 A business lobby group in Britain
called for a radical overhaul of the European Union on Monday,
saying enhanced regulatory powers the bloc has had since 2009
have cost British firms 12 billion pounds ($20 billion).
Business for Britain, which says it gives a voice to the
"large, but often silent, majority among Britain's business
community who want to see EU reform" wants Prime Minister David
Cameron to reduce what it says is costly EU red tape.
If re-elected next year, the Conservative Cameron has
pledged to try to renegotiate Britain's EU ties before offering
Britons an in-out EU referendum by the end of 2017.
Business for Britain said the Lisbon treaty, which entered
into force in 2009, granting the EU the right to legislate in
new areas, had resulted in regulation that had cost UK
businesses 12.2 billion pounds net since December 2009 and was
now costing them 6.1 billion pounds annually.
It estimated the net final cost to UK business at 96.5
billion pounds.
It cited as examples a law which required car makers to
comply with new EU standards for emissions, laws requiring firms
to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a law harmonising the
components that go into cars, and a regulation that standardised
battery production in Britain.
"The Lisbon Treaty was hugely unpopular at the time, and we
can now see that it has increased the cost of doing business in
Britain," Matthew Elliott, the group's chief executive, said in
a statement.
"Our research makes a compelling case for the government to
use the forthcoming renegotiation to reverse some of the most
expensive provisions of the Lisbon Treaty."
However, British Influence (BI), a group that campaigns for
Britain to remain within a reformed EU, said London would have
chosen to make many of the more costly reforms itself anyway.
It published research which it said showed that UK national
income dependent on exports to the EU each year had almost
doubled since 1997 to reach 207 billion pounds ($345.42
billion), representing 15 percent of gross domestic product.
"Almost 85 percent of the 12 billion potential costs
identified by Business for Britain would come from efforts to
reduce CO2 emissions," Peter Wilding, BI's director, said in a
statement.
"The UK has often set stricter targets for itself than the
EU so we may well have these types of rules regardless of the
EU. We must keep our eye on the bigger prize that is the 207
billion a year of trade with have with EU states."