BRIGHTON, England, Sept 24 Britain's Labour
Party said on Tuesday it won't match Prime Minister David
Cameron's promise of a vote on its European Union membership for
now, ending high-level debate over changing its stance to
wrong-foot the Conservatives before the election.
The decision leaves Cameron's Conservatives, who trail
Labour in the polls, as the only big party currently committed
to an in/out vote, provided they are returned to power in 2015.
Labour leader Ed Miliband, who made no mention of Europe in
an hour-long speech to his party's conference, has resisted
calls from a Labour minority to support an in/out vote.
"(We) are very, very committed to the position we have,"
Labour's Europe spokeswoman Emma Reynolds told a conference
meeting about Britain's EU future.
"If we were to change, it would look incredibly cynical at
this stage. It would look weak because it would look like we
were being pushed into it," she said.