BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept 30 Prime Minister
David Cameron said on Tuesday it would not break his heart if
Britain left the European Union, but said his preference was for
his country to stay in a reformed EU after a new settlement with
Brussels.
Cameron, who has promised to renegotiate Britain's EU
membership before offering voters an in-out referendum by 2017,
is under pressure from the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP)
and some of his own lawmakers to toughen his rhetoric on Europe.
When asked about a statement he would have been heartbroken
to see Scotland leave the United Kingdom earlier this month,
Cameron said: "I feel about a thousand times more strongly about
our United Kingdom than I do about the European Union."
When asked by BBC radio whether it would break his heart to
see a British EU exit or 'Brexit', he added: "The United Kingdom
was an issue of heartbreak. This is a matter of important
pragmatism: What is best for our United Kingdom? How do we get
the best deal for Britain? That is what I feel strongly about."
Britain's relationship with the bloc was not working
properly, he said, and he wouldn't argue to stay in the EU if it
wasn't in the national interest. However, the best option was
for Britain to reform its ties and remain a member, he said.
