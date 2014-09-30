* British PM Cameron grapples with UKIP defections
* Cameron says EU relationship "not working"
* PM says wants a reformed EU settlement for Britain
(Adds comments, details on UKIP defections)
By Guy Faulconbridge
BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept 30 Prime Minister
David Cameron said on Tuesday he would not be heartbroken if
Britain left the European Union because he felt little
attachment to a relationship he said was not serving British
interests.
Cameron, who has promised to renegotiate Britain's EU
membership if re-elected before offering voters an in-out
referendum by 2017, is under pressure from the anti-EU UK
Independence Party (UKIP) and some of his own lawmakers to
toughen his rhetoric on Europe.
"I feel about a thousand times more strongly about our
United Kingdom than I do about the European Union," Cameron told
BBC radio when asked about a statement he would have been
heartbroken to see Scotland leave the United Kingdom.
Cameron said his preference was for Britain to stay in a
reformed EU after a new settlement with Brussels, but said that
the relationship was not working.
When asked whether it would break his heart to see a British
EU exit, he said: "The United Kingdom was an issue of
heartbreak. This is a matter of important pragmatism: What is
best for our United Kingdom? How do we get the best deal for
Britain? That is what I feel strongly about."
The British Conservative party's schism over Europe has
marred Cameron's last major party conference before the 2015
election, overshadowing his attempt to pitch a growing economy
and lower welfare spending to voters.
The defection of a second Conservative lawmaker to UKIP on
the eve of the conference ratcheted up the pressure on Cameron
to take a tougher line on Europe, immigration and welfare less
than eight months before a national election in May.
Under pressure from his own party to deepen his Eurosceptic
accent, Cameron is also anxious not to offend German Chancellor
Angela Merkel, Europe's most powerful leader, who could scupper
any British attempt at an EU renegotiation.
He has so far garnered only limited backing for his plans
among other EU states and while Merkel does favour EU treaty
change, she sees it as much more limited in scope than Cameron
and as a way of deepening euro zone integration.
UKIP, led by Nigel Farage, could win its first seat in the
British parliament on Oct. 9 - the day Cameron turns 48 - after
lawmaker Douglas Carswell switched to UKIP.
Senior Conservatives admit Carswell could win the seat for
UKIP, but Cameron has warned voters that supporting the anti-EU
party could split the Conservative vote in what is expected to
be a very close 2015 election, paving the way for the opposition
Labour party to gain power.
"There is a renegotiation to be done that gets you
guarantees on the single market, an end to ever closer union,
better guarantees on immigration, a solution to many of the
problems Britain finds in the EU. I believe that can be done,"
Cameron said.
"If I didn't think it was in Britain's interest to be in the
EU, I wouldn't argue for it. I think the best answer for Britain
is a reformed position in the EU because we are a trading
nation: We don't just want access to those markets we want a say
over the rules."
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Osborn)