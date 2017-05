LONDON May 12 British Prime Minister David Cameron has re-appointed David Lidington as Europe Minister in the Foreign Office, Downing Street said on Tuesday.

Lidington will take a key role beside finance minister George Osborne and Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond in renegotiating Britain's ties with the European Union ahead of a referendum on membership by the end of 2017.

