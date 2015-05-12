LONDON May 12 Prime Minister David Cameron will hold a referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union earlier than the end of 2017 if he can and wants EU treaty change as part of a renegotiation of ties, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

"If we can do it earlier we will," his spokesman said. "There has been no change in the position. The prime minister has set it out on a number of occasions."

"He wants treaty change. All the advice that he has had is that treaty change is required, for example in terms of some of the changes that we want to see in welfare," the spokesman said. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)