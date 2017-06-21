LONDON, June 21 Britain's government will
consult more intensively with businesses and others to "test and
validate" its strategy to leave the European Union and build
support among companies, its policy document said on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will deliver Brexit
and her government will introduce a raft of measures to bring EU
law into British law, including bills on immigration, trade,
customs and fisheries among others.
The government said it had met hundreds of businesses and
other interested parties to discuss Brexit over the last year.
"As we enter the negotiation phase we will look to intensify
this work in order to test and validate positions and to
continue to build support from the business community as we move
forward," the government said in a document setting out its
policy programme for the next two years.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James; editing by Guy
Faulconbridge)