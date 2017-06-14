MESEBERG, Germany, June 14 German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said on Wednesday the European Union was ready to
start negotiating with Britain about its exit from the EU on
June 19, as planned, saying she assumed that the talks would
proceed despite last week's parliamentary election in Britain.
"We're ready on the European side. We'll see about the
rest," Merkel told reporters after a meeting with top government
officials, unions and business leaders in Meseberg, a town in
eastern Germany.
She declined to speculate about any change in Britain's
plans to withdraw from the EU following the election, saying,
"The citizens have decided, and I assume that we will have to
carry out these negotiations."
Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, echoing remarks by French
President Emmanuel Macron, said the door to Europe remained open
to Britain, and it was up to the British people whether they
wanted to change their minds about leaving the EU.
"We all have an interest ... in keeping them as close as
possible to the European Union," he said.
