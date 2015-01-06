LONDON Jan 6 Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday that
Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives were marginally
more likely than Labour to win the most seats in Britain's
national election on May 7 and to form the next government.
The election is likely to be the closest in memory because
of the rise of anti-Europeans and Scottish nationalists who have
created uncertainty unseen in Britain since the 1970s.
"The likelihood of any party gaining an overall majority
appears low, but we think the Conservative Party is marginally
more likely than Labour to win the most seats and lead the next
government," Goldman Sachs said in a research note.
"Our view is that the Conservatives are likely to do better
than the latest opinion polls suggest," Goldman analyst Kevin
Daly said in the note, adding that strong economic growth and an
improvement in disposal income could help the Conservatives.
Goldman said opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband could
boost his chances of winning if he performed well in the
campaign, noting that the way Britain's constituencies are
currently divided favours Labour.
YouGov on Tuesday said its latest poll of voter intentions
put Labour on 34 percent, the Conservatives on 31 percent, the
Liberal Democrats on 7 percent, the UK Independence Party on 14
percent and the Green party on 8 percent.
"If the Conservatives win the election, attention is likely
to turn quickly to the referendum on EU membership that David
Cameron has committed to hold," Goldman said.
"We have argued that a UK exit from the EU would be costly,
but is still unlikely."
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Osborn)