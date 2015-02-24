LONDON Feb 24 The leader of Britain's Green
party has apologised after her party's election campaign launch
on Tuesday was overshadowed by what she described as "a very
bad" interview in which she struggled to explain her party's
housing policy.
The resurgent Greens are winning supporters from the
opposition Labour party ahead of a close election on May 7 and
although they may not capture any new seats in parliament - they
have just one at present - a split in the left-of-centre vote
could hand victory to Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservatives.
But the party was embarrassed on Tuesday when its leader
Natalie Bennett stumbled repeatedly when asked on LBC Radio how
the Greens would pay for a plan to build 500,000 new social
rental homes.
"Right, well, that's, erm, you've got a total cost, erm,
that will be spelt out in our manifesto," she said at one point.
When the interviewer, who later described it as "one of the
worst interviews ever by a political leader" pressed her, saying
"So you don't know?" she responded "No, well, er".
Bennett later said she had had "a mental brain fade".
"I had a very bad interview on housing this morning. I'm
very happy to confess that and I'm very sorry to the Green party
members who I didn't do a good job, any kind of job,
representing our policies on," she told the BBC.
