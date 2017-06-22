LONDON, June 22 British finance minister Philip
Hammond said he was confident Prime Minister Theresa May will
strike a deal with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party
to gain support for her minority government.
"I am confident that we will be able to come to an
arrangement with them (the DUP) to support the government in the
key areas of its programme," Hammond told BBC radio on Thursday.
He said the ruling Conservative Party and the DUP were in
agreement on many issues.
"We don't agree on everything but on the big issues about
the union, about the need to grow our economy and to spread the
benefits of that growth across all corners of the United
Kingdom, on the need to be strong on defence and
counter-terrorism and all of these important areas we agree," he
said.
Earlier, DUP lawmaker Jeffrey Donaldson said there was a
"very good" chance of a deal by next Thursday.
May has been seeking a deal with the DUP since shortly after
she failed to win a parliamentary majority in an election on
June 8.
(Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by James Davey)