LONDON Dec 2 The British government will pay
contractors directly to build houses on a former military base
in eastern England as it seeks ways to ease a housing shortage
that has become a potent political issue.
Under a trial scheme announced on Tuesday, the government
will commission the building of up to 10,000 new homes at the
disused Royal Air Force base in Cambridgeshire. The new model,
which effectively cuts out property developers, is designed to
speed up the delivery of new homes.
"The message to the house building sector would be simple --
if you don't build it, we will," said Danny Alexander, a finance
minister, as the government launched a new round of
infrastructure projects.
With a shortage of properties helping push house prices
nearly 10 percent higher nationally in the past year, and twice
that in London, housing is set to be a major battleground in a
national election to be held next May.
A report by a former Bank of England policymaker published
in March said the country needed 1 million new homes.
Construction in England slumped after the 2007-2009
financial crisis and is still struggling to recover. In 2013,
110,000 homes were built, the second-lowest reading since
records began in 1978 and down from 177,000 in 2007.
The opposition Labour party said the two-party coalition
government had failed young families and first time buyers by
not building enough houses since 2010. Labour plans to build
200,000 homes per year by 2020 if they win the 2015 election.
Alexander estimated the country needs to build 300,000 homes
per year, and said the new direct-commissioning model could
eventually be used nationwide to help meet that target.
"Using the government's balance sheet will ensure that the
scheme is delivered up to twice as fast as traditional
developments," he said.
The finance ministry estimated the overall cost of the
project at 400 million pounds -- money it says it will recoup
through the eventual sale of the homes.
Subject to planning approval, work to develop infrastructure
would begin at the site next year, with construction of the
first homes due to start in 2018.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Catherine Evans)