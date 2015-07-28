LONDON, July 28 Britain on Tuesday vowed to
clampdown on the use of "dirty money" to buy up expensive
properties, promising to expose the owners of anonymous foreign
shell companies hiding cash in London's buoyant housing market.
Prime Minister David Cameron, speaking in Singapore on a
regional trade visit, said the promise was part of
anti-corruption efforts to ensure that Britain did not become a
"safe haven for corrupt money from around the world".
"We know that some high-value properties - particularly in
London - are being bought by people overseas through anonymous
shell companies, some of them with plundered or laundered cash,"
Cameron said. "There is no place for dirty money in Britain."
Around 122 billion pounds of property in England and Wales
is owned via offshore companies, he said, announcing that a
central registry of land and properties owned by foreign firms
would be set up in the coming months, giving details of who owns
around 100,000 property titles.
"We need to stop corrupt officials or organised criminals
using anonymous shell companies to invest their ill-gotten gains
in London property, without being tracked down," he said.
Cameron also said the government was considering
implementing rules to force foreign firms wishing to bid on
government contracts to provide full details on their ownership
structure.
(Reporting by William James; editing by Kate Holton)