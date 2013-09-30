BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
MANCHESTER, England, Sept 30 Britain has agreed the capital relief and fee structure for its mortgage guarantee scheme which it plans to introduce in the week starting Oct. 7, a government source said on Monday.
"We expect the majority (of the) lenders will ultimately participate," the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said. "We expect other lenders to confirm in the weeks and months ahead - between now and January - that they will be participating - probably not all of them but the vast majority.
"House prices are basically flat in most of the country so this is a broad recovery from an extremely low base," the source said.
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .