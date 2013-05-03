LONDON Britain's opposition Labour party won an election for a single parliamentary seat in northern England on Friday, but the anti-European Union UK Independence Party (UKIP) came second, pushing Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives into third place.

The result underlined the threat that UKIP, which wants Britain to leave the EU and an end to "open-door immigration", poses to the Conservatives and other parties ahead of a national election in 2015 and could renew pressure on Cameron's leadership.

Attracting 5,988 votes, UKIP won 24 percent of the vote, more than double the Conservatives, notching up its second best result in a parliamentary by-election.

"It shows us we're a party on a trajectory and that we're going places," Paul Nuttall, UKIP's deputy leader, told BBC TV after the vote. "People are voting for us because we've won the arguments on immigration and the EU."

Labour, which had controlled the seat for South Shields since 1935, had been expected to win, but saw its majority sharply cut to just over 50 percent on a low turnout. The Liberal Democrat party, Cameron's junior coalition partner, won so few votes it lost its deposit.

Labour's victory was announced ahead of the results of local elections in more than 2,000 council seats in England and Wales later on Friday. UKIP is also expected to do well in that vote. (Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)