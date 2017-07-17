UK's May to warn cabinet ministers over top-level leaks - PM's spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May smiles before a meeting with Spain's King Felipe in 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain July 13, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will remind her cabinet that top level government discussions must remain private, her spokesman said on Monday, responding to a series of reported leaks after recent meetings.

May's grip on control of her cabinet, which is divided over Brexit, has been severely weakened by last month's election result when May lost her parliamentary majority, reopening the debate about the nature of Britain's EU exit.

Finance minister Philip Hammond, who has championed a softer form of Brexit, bore the brunt of a series of critical newspaper stories over the weekend about what was said at private government meetings. He said he was being attacked because of his views on Brexit.

"Of course cabinet must be able to hold discussions on government policy in private and the prime minister will be reminding her colleagues of that at the cabinet meeting tomorrow," the spokesman told reporters.

He said he was not aware of any plans for a formal inquiry into the leaks.

"She'll just be reminding them of their responsibilities and making the point that ministers across government need to be focused on getting on with delivering for the British public," the spokesman said.