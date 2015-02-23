LONDON Feb 23 Two former British foreign
ministers have denied wrongdoing after undercover reporters
filmed them offering their services to a fictitious Chinese
company in return for payments of thousands of pounds.
Malcolm Rifkind, a member of Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservative Party tells the reporters he has "useful access" to
every British ambassador in the world, while opposition Labour
lawmaker Jack Straw talks of working "under the radar" to use
his influence to change European Union rules.
Both have referred themselves to the Parliamentary
Commissioner for Standards following the allegations, made in an
investigation by the Telegraph newspaper and Channel 4.
There was no suggestion the pair had done anything illegal,
and both deny that they breached parliamentary rules.
"These are very serious allegations, they're unfounded and
I'm going to fight them with all my strength," Rifkind told BBC
radio.
Rifkind said he hadn't accepted anything from the company
and wasn't at the negotiating stage, but had just gone to the
meeting to hear what they had to say.
The BBC said Straw, who had already announced he was
stepping down at an election in May, also said he had done
nothing "improper" and that he had made it clear to the company
the discussions were about what he might do when he was no
longer an elected member of parliament.
