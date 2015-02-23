* Lawmakers filmed offering services in return for cash
* Both deny wrongdoing, have been suspended from parties
* PM Cameron rejects call for ban on work outside parliament
(Adds Cameron comment, suspension from parties, details)
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, Feb 23 Two former British foreign
ministers denied wrongdoing on Monday after they were filmed
offering their services to a fake Chinese company in return for
thousands of pounds, reigniting a damaging 2010 "cash for
access" row just months before an election.
Malcolm Rifkind, a senior member of Prime Minister David
Cameron's Conservatives who heads a committee scrutinising
security policy, and Jack Straw, Labour's foreign minister when
Britain went to war in Iraq, have both been suspended from their
parties.
The allegations, made by the Telegraph and Channel 4, echoed
the 2010 scandal when former ministers were recorded saying they
could influence government policy for cash.
The new report will further dent public perception of
Britain's main political parties which has given
anti-establishment rivals a boost before May's vote.
It prompted opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband to call for
lawmakers to be banned from paid directorship or consultancy
work, a move Cameron said he did not support as parliament was
"enriched" by people gaining outside experience.
"We do have tough rules and it is important those tough
rules are properly policed," Cameron said, noting that Rifkind
would face a disciplinary inquiry by his party.
In the footage, Rifkind tells the reporters he has "useful"
access to ambassadors, while Straw talks about how he worked
"under the radar" to use his influence to change European Union
rules for another company.
Both have referred themselves to the Parliamentary
Commissioner for Standards. There was no suggestion in the
report that they did anything illegal.
Rifkind told the BBC he had met the company to hear what
they had to say but was not negotiating and not accepted
anything from them.
Potentially compounding a perception some lawmakers are out
of touch with the public, he also said parliamentarians must be
able to supplement their income - already twice the average
national wage - to attract the right calibre of person to the
job.
"It is quite unrealistic to believe they will go through
their parliamentary career being able to simply accept 60,000
pounds ($92,000)," he said.
Straw, who was highly critical of colleagues during the 2010
expose, is shown saying he normally charges around 5,000 pounds
a day for external work such as speeches.
He said the recorded discussions were about what he might do
when he leaves parliament in May, a decision he announced more
than a year ago.
(Additional reporting by Kate Holton, Andrew Osborn and Karolin
Schaps; Editing by Louise Ireland)