LONDON Feb 24 Malcolm Rifkind, the chairman of
an influential parliamentary committee which oversees the work
of Britain's intelligence services, said on Tuesday he was
stepping down after being secretly filmed offering his services
to a fake Chinese company.
"None of the current controversy with which I am associated
is relevant to my work as Chairman of the Intelligence and
Security Committee of Parliament," Rifkind, a senior lawmaker
from Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative party, said in
a statement.
"However, I have today informed my colleagues that while I
will remain a member of the Committee, I will step down from the
Chairmanship."
Rifkind denies any wrongdoing and told the BBC he had met
the company to hear what they had to say but was not negotiating
and had not accepted anything from them.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; editing by Stephen Addison)