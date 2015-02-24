* Cash-for-access row dominates political agenda
* Senior Conservative lawmaker says to step down
* Move is awkward for PM Cameron before election
(Recasts, adds context)
LONDON, Feb 24 One of British Prime Minister
David Cameron's most senior lawmakers said on Tuesday he would
quit parliament and resign as head of a powerful security
committee after becoming embroiled in a cash-for-access scandal.
The decision by Malcolm Rifkind, a former foreign minister,
is embarrassing for Cameron's Conservatives less than three
months before a neck-and-neck national election, but they hope
its decisiveness and speed will draw a line under the affair.
Rifkind, whose committee oversees the work of Britain's
intelligence services, was secretly filmed offering his services
for cash to a fake Chinese company, boasting he had "useful"
access to foreign ambassadors.
Jack Straw, a senior lawmaker from the opposition Labour
Party, was caught in the same media sting, which revived
memories of a similar 2010 episode when former ministers were
recorded saying they could influence government policy for cash.
There was no suggestion that either Rifkind or Straw had
done anything illegal. But with memories still fresh of a 2009
scandal which saw lawmakers' exaggerated expense claims dominate
the media, the incident feeds the view that politicians are more
interested in making money than serving the public.
Voter disenchantment with Britain's main political parties
is already boosting anti-establishment rivals.
Rifkind, who denies wrongdoing, had planned to stand for
re-election on May 7 in a safe Conservative seat in London, but
said the imbroglio had made him change his mind.
"I have concluded that to end the uncertainty it would be
preferable, instead, to step down at the end of this
parliament," he said in a statement.
"As regards the allegations ... I find them contemptible and
will not comment further at this time."
Rifkind said he would also be standing down with immediate
effect from the chairmanship of parliament's Intelligence and
Security Committee, which scrutinises the work of the country's
three intelligence services and gives him access to sensitive
information concerning national security.
Adding to perceptions that some lawmakers are out of touch
with the public, Rifkind had argued recently that
parliamentarians must be able to supplement their income,
already twice the average national wage, to attract the right
calibre of person to the job.
Rifkind said he planned to continue his public and political
life after leaving parliament.
Straw, the Labour politician, had said more than a year ago
that he would stand down at the May election.
