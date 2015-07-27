* UK political scene rocked by scandals
* Hypocrisy threatens to erode trust in parliament
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, July 27 British politicians are fond of
holding up their gothic riverside parliament as a model of how
democratic politics should be done, but two high-profile
scandals have exposed hypocrisy at its core, placing its
reputation in peril.
In the first, John Sewel, a lord and the deputy speaker of
the House of Lords, the upper chamber, was filmed snorting what
The Sun on Sunday newspaper said was cocaine with two
prostitutes.
In the second, a freedom of information request showed that
John Bercow, the speaker of the lower house of parliament, the
House of Commons, had made a series of startling expenses claims
that raised questions about his use of public funds.
Hypocrisy appeared to loom large in both episodes.
Lord Sewel was in charge of standards and discipline in the
upper chamber, while Bercow has lectured students on the need
for probity among lawmakers and helped oversee the introduction
of more transparent standards after a devastating parliamentary
expenses scandal in 2009.
Both cases now threaten to punch a hole in the reputation of
the British parliament - sometimes referred to as 'the mother of
parliaments' - and fuel already deep public scepticism about the
integrity of Britain's politicians.
A front-page story on Monday in The Sun pictured Sewel, whom
it dubbed "Lord Coke", clad in an orange bra and black leather
jacket borrowed from one of the prostitutes. He was also shown
snorting white powder through a rolled up five-pound-note.
The two cases are likely to spur calls to overhaul the
unelected House of Lords, a chamber which with over 800 members
critics say is becoming too big because of the sitting prime
minister's right to regularly replenish its ranks with political
appointees.
DISREPUTE
Nor did Sewel, 69, do his fellow peers any favours, using an
expletive in the same video to tell his scantily-clad female
companions that he and other lords did no work despite receiving
generous daily allowances merely to turn up.
"(This) doesn't leave us with a very good smell under the
nose of the public quite frankly," Betty Boothroyd, a former
House of Commons speaker who is now a member of the House of
Lords, told BBC radio.
"I'm very ashamed of what he's done because he's brought the
House into some disrepute."
Less than two weeks previously, Sewel had written an article
boasting of how the House of Lords had taken steps to protect
its image. He had said only a small number of lords broke the
rules and that most understood that personal honour came first.
He has not yet commented on the scandal swirling around him,
but was quick to resign his post as deputy speaker and is now
facing an investigation by the police and parliamentary
authorities. He is also under pressure to quit as a lord.
Bercow's case was less colourful and he is not under serious
pressure to quit even though the detail of his expenses claims
caused a media furore.
He was shown to have frequently used an official car - at
exorbitant cost - to travel relatively short distances to attend
events, and to have spent more than 13,000 pounds ($20,000) on
visiting Australia to address that country's parliament.
He was also shown to have spent hundreds of pounds buying
alcohol for his allies in parliament, with public money.
A spokesman for Bercow said he was always "mindful of costs"
but had a duty to attend public events and sometimes needed an
official car "to facilitate timing requirements."
Andy Silvester, campaign director for the Taxpayers'
Alliance, said Bercow's expenses claims were "obscene."
"The idea that you can somehow come up with a
172-pound-journey taking less than a mile is ludicrous. You
could fly to Rome on Ryanair for that. Clearly something has
gone horribly wrong."
The Sewel expose marks a return to form for Rupert Murdoch's
tabloid newspaper empire.
He was forced to shut down the muckraking News of the World
in 2011 after it became engulfed in a phone hacking scandal. He
later opened The Sun on Sunday as a replacement.
Some media pundits speculated that the closure represented
the end of big tabloid newspaper stings. Lord Sewel's
predicament suggests otherwise.
