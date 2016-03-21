(Recasts after Cameron statement)
By William James and Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, March 21 British Prime Minister David
Cameron backed his embattled finance minister George Osborne on
Monday in a bid to stem a bout of infighting triggered by the
resignation of a senior minister.
Cameron's Conservative Party, already divided over a
forthcoming referendum on membership of the European Union,
descended into chaos over the weekend after Work and Pensions
Secretary Iain Duncan Smith resigned with a fierce critique of
Osborne, a close ally of Cameron, and his plans to cut welfare.
The pointed criticism of Osborne, whom Cameron has trusted
to run the British economy since 2010, posed a threat to party
unity ahead of the June 23 EU vote and brought calls from the
opposition Labour Party for Osborne to resign.
Faced with the difficult task of calming tensions in a party
with a long history of bitter internal rows, Cameron said
Osborne's work on "turning our economy around" was essential to
delivering his party's vision for the country.
"You can't show your compassion unless you have a strong
economy generating the revenues that our health service needs,
that our schools need, and indeed that our welfare systems
need," Cameron told parliament.
Duncan Smith's dramatic exit, in which he said welfare cuts
risked driving a wedge between the rich and the poor, was
immediately seen by commentators as intended to destabilise
Cameron as the Europe debate intensifies.
But Cameron also praised the outgoing welfare minister in an
effort to calm the row which threatened to become a proxy for
the internal party debate between eurosceptics, like Duncan
Smith, and pro-Europeans, like Cameron and Osborne.
"(He) contributed an enormous amount to the work of this
government and he can be proud of what he achieved," Cameron
said of Duncan Smith.
Earlier, Labour seized upon the divisions by trying to call
Osborne before parliament to answer questions on the welfare
cuts. Osborne instead sent out a junior minister to field the
queries, provoking criticism and ridicule.
"If the Chancellor is too scared to answer questions in this
house on this issue, he's not fit to do the job," said Labour
lawmaker Yvette Cooper to roars of approval from colleagues.
The government announced it was abandoning the contentious
cuts to disability benefits, worth 4.4 billion pounds, and said
it did not intend to make any further cuts to the welfare
budget.
The row and subsequent u-turn damages Osborne's credentials
to succeed Cameron when he stands down as leader of the party
before the next election, currently due in 2020.
($1 = 0.6943 pounds)
(Editing by Michael Holden and Richard Balmforth)