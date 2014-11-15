PERTH, Scotland Nov 15 If Scottish nationalists
support a possible minority Labour government after the 2015
election, they will demand it ends state spending cuts and
shelves plans to deploy new nuclear weapons in Scotland, their
leader said on Saturday.
Since Scots voted by 55-45 percent to preserve the United
Kingdom in a Sept. 18 referendum, support for the Scottish
National Party has surged and some polls show they could become
Britain's third largest party in terms of Westminster seats.
"Think about how much more we could win for Scotland from a
Westminster Labour government if they had to depend on SNP
votes," leader Nicola Sturgeon told party activists in Perth,
450 miles (730 km) north of London.
"They'd have to rethink the endless austerity that
impoverishes our children," Sturgeon said. "They'd have to think
again about putting a new generation of Trident nuclear weapons
on the River Clyde."
The next British government will have to make a decision on
whether to renew the Trident nuclear deterrent. Britain's four
Vanguard class nuclear submarines are based at a naval base in
Scotland.
