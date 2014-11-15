(Adds Sturgeon quotes)
By Alistair Smout
PERTH, Scotland Nov 15 If Scottish nationalists
support a possible minority Labour government after the 2015
election, they will demand it ends cuts to state spending and
shelves any plans to deploy new nuclear weapons in Scotland,
their leader said on Saturday.
Since Scots voted by 55-45 percent to preserve the United
Kingdom in a Sept. 18 referendum, support for the Scottish
National Party has surged. Polls show the SNP could become
Britain's third largest party in terms of Westminster seats.
"Think about how much more we could win for Scotland from a
Westminster Labour government if they had to depend on SNP
votes," Nicola Sturgeon told activists in the Scottish city of
Perth, 450 miles (730 km) north of London.
"They'd have to rethink the endless austerity that
impoverishes our children," Sturgeon said. "They'd have to think
again about putting a new generation of Trident nuclear weapons
on the River Clyde."
The next government will have to make a decision on whether
to renew the Trident nuclear deterrent. Britain's four Vanguard
class nuclear submarines are based at a naval base just outside
Glasgow, Scotland's biggest city.
Sturgeon, 44, ruled out any deal to prop up a government
containing Conservatives, currently the senior partners in a
coalition with the Liberal Democrats.
Just days away from becoming Scotland's first female leader,
Sturgeon contrasted herself to Margaret Thatcher, Britain's
first female prime minister and a Conservative whose legacy
remains deeply unpopular in Scotland.
"Where Mrs Thatcher divided society, I want to do the
opposite," Sturgeon said in a speech which was dominated by her
plans for leading Scotland's government, which has had devolved
power from London since 1999.
Sturgeon promised to build a fairer society with an
extension of free child-care as well as the protection of
Scotland's free healthcare system.
Despite losing the referendum, Sturgeon said a possible vote
on Britain's membership of the European Union had pushed the
prize of Scottish independence closer.
"From here the summit is in sight," Sturgeon said.
"With the UK hurtling head long for the EU exit door, with
the Unionist parties watering down their vow of more powers,
with deeper austerity cuts and new Trident weapons looming on
the horizon, it may be that our opponents bring that day closer
than we could ever have imagined."
Britain's main party leaders insist they will grant the
promised spending and tax raising powers to Scots after the
election.
