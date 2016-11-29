LONDON Nov 29 Britain's business minister Greg
Clark said on Monday the government wanted to strengthen
workers' voices on company boards but would not overturn the
successful system of the unitary board.
In an interview with BBC radio, Clark said the government's
plans to reform corporate governance in Britain amounted to a
"big change", but that the government would not "overturn" the
tradition of company directors not necessarily being the
delegates of certain groups.
Saying companies could have workers represented on boards,
he said: "It is available for companies ... we're not going to
make it happen. But I think what we do want to do is to give a
stronger voice to workers on boards."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden)