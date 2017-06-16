* May needs pact with N.Irish party for slim majority
* Britain's talks on exiting EU to start on Monday
* N.Irish DUP leader wants "sensible Brexit"
* Brexit priority should be jobs, growth -Hammond
By William James and Padraic Halpin
LONDON/DUBLIN June 16 Britain is likely to go
into arduous talks on its exit from the European Union without a
deal to keep Prime Minister Theresa May in power as negotiations
with a Northern Irish "kingmaker" party grind into a second
week.
After a tumultuous week that pitched Britain into its
deepest political crisis since the Brexit referendum a year ago,
May's future was uncertain due to her botched gamble on a snap
election and a muted response to a deadly fire in London.
Fighting for her political survival, May has been trying to
strike a deal with a small Northern Irish Protestant party to
avoid a second election that could delay Brexit talks and damage
the $2.5 trillion economy.
While she is ultimately expected to reach a deal, a source
in the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) told Reuters that an
agreement to support her minority government was not likely
before next week. The price of such a deal remains unclear.
"If there is the expected positive outcome, it will be at
least the start of next week before anything is signed off," a
DUP source told Reuters.
Having lost a majority in parliament, May needs the DUP's 10
lawmakers to win any kind of vote, including on the pieces of
legislation needed to enact Britain's divorce from the EU.
When asked if a deal was in the making, DUP leader Arlene
Foster told reporters in Dublin: "I think you know it takes two
to tango and we're ready to dance."
A source in May's Conservative Party said talks continued on
Friday. The party has refused to give a time frame for reaching
a deal, though May is due in Brussels for an EU summit on June
22-23 when she will want to show she has a solid grip on power.
Besides forging a deal to keep her job and preparing for
Brexit talks, May is also grappling with a crisis over the
breakdown in power-sharing between the pro-British DUP and the
Catholic nationalist Sinn Fein party in Northern Ireland's
separate, devolved government.
She is also trying to contain outrage at home over a London
tower block fire which left at least 30 people dead.
After facing criticism for not meeting survivors on
Thursday, May visited a hospital on Friday to speak to some of
the people who escaped the fire.
While European leaders try to gauge what to expect from the
Brexit talks due to begin in Brussels on Monday, May is so
weakened that her own Brexit strategy is the subject of public
debate in her own party, and by her potential allies.
"We want to see a Brexit that works for everybody, not just
in Northern Ireland from my perspective but in the Republic of
Ireland as well, so it is about a sensible Brexit," DUP leader
Foster told reporters.
"SENSIBLE BREXIT"
May wants to negotiate the divorce and the future trading
relationship with the EU before Britain leaves in March 2019,
followed by what she calls a phased implementation process to
give business time to prepare for the impact of the divorce.
But her vulnerability at home means that her plan to leave
the EU's lucrative single market and customs union in order to
impose strict limits on immigration is under intense scrutiny.
Prompted by her poor election showing, particularly among
pro-EU young people who fear losses of jobs and opportunity for
Brexit, some of her most senior ministers and two former
Conservative prime ministers have called for a rethink.
May's finance minister, Philip Hammond, said on Friday that
Britain should prioritise protecting jobs and economic growth.
"My clear view, and I believe the view of the majority of
people in Britain, is that we should prioritise protecting jobs,
protecting economic growth, protecting prosperity as we enter
those negotiations and take them forward," Hammond said.
"As we enter negotiations next week, we will do so in a
spirit of cooperation, taking a pragmatic approach, trying to
find a solution that works both for the UK and the European
Union 27," he told reporters before a meeting of the 28 EU
finance ministers in Luxembourg.
Britain's Brexit ministry said on Friday that no deal could
be struck on exiting unless the future relationship with the
bloc was taken into account.
"Our view is that a withdrawal agreement and terms of the
future relationship must be agreed alongside each other," a
spokesman for Britain's Brexit ministry said.
"We believe that the withdrawal process cannot be concluded
without the future relationship also being taken into account.
The withdrawal and future are intimately linked."
EU leaders have given chief Brussels negotiator Michel
Barnier no authority to so much as talk about future trade with
Britain until he clinches outline deals on Brussels' priority
issues, including London's exit bill.
Addressing her party on Monday after one of its most
memorable electoral failures, May said she would take a broader,
more consultative approach to the Brexit talks.
But after a generation of discord over Europe inside her
party, May's future could depend on her ability to please both
the eurosceptic and pro-European factions in her party.
(Additional reporting by Amanda Ferguson; writing by Guy
Faulconbridge; editing by Mark Heinrich)