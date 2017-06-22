LONDON, June 22 The British government expects
Scotland to support a repeal bill which will shift European
Union legislation into British law as part of the Brexit
process, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on
Thursday.
May said on Wednesday that the Scottish parliament in
Edinburgh may have to give its assent to the repeal bill.
"As the PM has set out all along...our approach has been on
achieving consensus and we expect Scotland to act in the best
interests of Scottish people and support what we put forward
yesterday," she said.
"The Scottish government itself had said that it doesn't
have a power of veto over the process of leaving the European
Union," added.
