UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
LONDON, June 18 British finance minister Philip Hammond said his medium term focus would be to improve productivity.
He said there were three ways to increase spending on public services: raising taxes, borrowing more or improving productivity. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge.)
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.