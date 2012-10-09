LONDON Oct 9 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Tuesday he would not soften his austerity
programme with a "Plan B" after the International Monetary Fund
downgraded its growth forecasts for Britain.
"These are difficult times for the economy and what the IMF
report is doing is coming into line with other forecasters who
have already said that growth is going to disappoint right
across Europe this year. We know that," Cameron told BBC.
"The IMF also say we shouldn't abandon our plans in making
reductions in government spending and also regrettably in some
cases put up some taxes to get on top of our debt and our
deficit."
"It's not 'Plan B' that we need. What we're doing is making
sure that every part of 'Plan A' is firing on all cylinders," he
added.
The IMF said Britain might have to defer some of its
spending cuts if growth turns out much worse than expected.