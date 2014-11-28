* Cameron raises spectre of EU exit
* Links migration curbs to EU membership
* Stops short of proposing quotas for EU immigrants
* Argues UK must be able to control soaring immigration
* EU allies gives a calm response to Cameron's speech
By Kylie MacLellan and Andrew Osborn
ROCESTER/LONDON, Nov 28 Prime Minister David
Cameron could campaign for Britain to leave the European Union
if it stops him restricting EU migrants' access to his country's
welfare system, he hinted on Friday, but said he was confident
it wouldn't come to that.
In a speech designed to breathe new life into his campaign
to be re-elected in May, Cameron set out a blueprint for
restricting EU migrants' access to welfare benefits but stopped
short of proposing quotas on numbers or demanding Britain be
allowed to halt inflows if it felt too many people were coming.
Cameron's aides have floated such ideas in the press in
recent months, but have seen them decisively shot down by German
Chancellor Angela Merkel who has made clear she won't allow the
EU's freedom of movement of worker rules to be diluted.
Instead, he said he wanted employed EU migrants to wait four
years before being allowed to access welfare benefits, and for
unemployed EU migrants not to be eligible for any help.
Cameron said his plans would need EU treaty change, a step
other EU leaders have baulked at, but it wasn't immediately
clear why treaty change would be needed. The speech drew a
distinctly calm reaction from EU powers who were relieved
Britain had shelved plans to tinker with freedom of movement.
With polls showing immigration is voters' top concern,
Cameron is under pressure to get tough on the issue. Many of his
Conservative lawmakers fear the rise in popularity of the
anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP), which this month won its
second seat in parliament, threatens their re-election chances.
If re-elected, Cameron has promised to renegotiate Britain's
ties with the EU before holding a membership referendum in 2017.
While making it clear he thought that renegotiation would
succeed, he dropped his strongest hint yet that he may campaign
for Britain to quit the bloc if he fails.
"I will negotiate a cut to EU migration and make welfare
reform an absolute requirement in renegotiation," Cameron,
speaking at a factory in central England, said.
"If I succeed in the negotiation that I am going to
undertake, I will, as I have said, campaign to keep this country
in a reformed EU. (But) if our concerns fall on deaf ears and we
cannot put our relationship with the EU on a better footing,
then of course I rule nothing out."
Cameron hopes his speech will appease some of his more
right-wing lawmakers and woo disgruntled voters who have
switched their allegiance to UKIP, which wants to sharply curb
immigration and leave the EU.
It is unlikely to fully achieve either objective.
The speech was a delicate balancing act: He had to please a
domestic audience while trying not to offend EU allies.
"DISCUSS WITHOUT DRAMA"
In Brussels, a European Commission spokesman reacted in
low-key fashion. "These are UK ideas and they are part of the
debate. They will have to be discussed without drama and should
be discussed calmly and carefully. It is up to national
lawmakers to fight against abuses of the system and EU law
allows for this."
Seeking to allay anxiety among EU allies, Cameron spoke to
Merkel, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and
Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz before the speech.
A spokesman for Merkel said Germany had always emphasised
the importance of the principle of freedom of movement and had
noticed Cameron had not called it into question.
"It is important that Prime Minister Cameron, in his speech,
recognised this central column of the European Union and the
common internal market," the spokesman said.
"The German government is ready to work closely with Britain
and other partners on the issues raised by prime minister
Cameron in an attempt to find acceptable solutions."
Cameron took special care to reassure the Polish that the
measures would not discriminate against Poles. Britain was home
to around 726,000 Poles in 2013, official data shows, making
them the most common non-British nationality.
Polish foreign ministry spokesman Marcin Wojciechowski said:
"We have nothing against tightening the benefits system, but it
has to be done in accordance with the EU regulations."
But in Sofia, Bulgaria, some residents were sceptical.
"It's discriminatory," said French teacher Ivan Lyubenov.
"Cameron is trying to pander to the Eurosceptic people."
If implemented, Cameron's proposals would affect over
400,000 EU migrants, many of them working in low-wage jobs.
Welfare payments to EU migrants' children living outside
Britain would be stopped, and jobless EU migrants would be
removed if they were unable to find work within six months.
Nationals from member states joining the EU in future would
also be banned from joining the labour market until their home
economies had converged more closely with current members.
Such changes would require the agreement of other EU states.
Europe's top court ruled earlier this month that EU nations
could block jobless immigrants from receiving welfare benefits,
giving Cameron some leeway to act.
Under the EU's freedom of movement rules, EU citizens are
entitled to work anywhere in the bloc. That has seen hundreds of
thousands of EU nationals come to work in Britain, which has the
bloc's fastest-growing economy.
Cameron has come under fire for failing to deliver a 2010
promise of cut net migration to the "tens of thousands". Figures
published on Thursday showed it surged more than 40 percent to
260,000 in the year to June.
UKIP and parts of the Conservative party say the public is
unhappy about what it perceives to be abuse of the welfare
system by unemployed EU migrants and is worried that those
migrants who do find jobs are depressing wages.
Cameron hopes the speech will draw a line under the issue
and allow him to refocus debate on the economy, which has staged
a strong recovery on his watch.
Nigel Farage, UKIP's leader, said of the speech: "I don't
think a single person in Britain has bought into any part of
what he has said today."
