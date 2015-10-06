* Tough speech from minister seen as possible successor
* Economic benefits from mass immigration 'near zero'
* Issue lies at heart of coming EU referendum
(Updates after speech, adds reaction)
By William James
MANCHESTER, England, Oct 6 Mass immigration is
damaging British society, Conservative interior minister Theresa
May said on Tuesday, promising a tough approach on an issue that
will influence Britons' choice of whether or not to leave the
European Union.
"When immigration is too high, when the pace of change is
too fast, it's impossible to build a cohesive society," May,
seen as a possible future leader, told a party conference in the
northern city of Manchester.
Mass immigration strained public services like schools and
hospitals, depressed wages and pushed people out of work, she
said, describing the economic benefits as "close to zero".
Net migration to Britain reached a high of 330,000 people in
the year to March, far above the "tens of thousands" Prime
Minister David Cameron promised to reduce it to. More than half
comes from EU nationals, who are free to move within the
28-country bloc.
That has fuelled support for rival parties, especially the
anti-EU UK Independence Party, and is looming as a major issue
in the referendum on Britain's EU membership that Cameron has
promised to call by the end of 2017.
May's speech went down well with party activists but drew
criticism from the Institute of Directors, an employers' group.
"We are astonished by the irresponsible rhetoric and
pandering to anti-immigration sentiment from the Home
Secretary," its director Simon Walker said.
"It is yet another example of the Home Secretary turning
away the world's best and brightest, putting internal party
politics ahead of the country."
LEGAL BOOST
As part of a renegotiation of Britain's EU membership terms
with the other 27 countries in the bloc, Cameron is under
pressure to deliver reforms to welfare rules to restrict
migrants' access to the British benefits system.
Speaking earlier, Cameron conceded he had missed his
immigration target and that there was a need to "reform our
welfare system so you don't get instant access to it when you
arrive."
His bid to tighten such rules received a boost on Tuesday
when a senior EU legal adviser recommended that the European
Court of Justice dismiss a complaint against Britain brought by
the EU executive, which accused London of discriminating against
other citizens of the bloc.
Public concern over immigration has been heightened by the
arrival into mainland Europe of hundreds of thousands of
migrants and refugees fleeing war and poverty in the Middle
East, Africa and Asia.
Several thousand have travelled to the French port of
Calais, seeking illegal passage to Britain. Their attempts to
board lorries and trains have badly disrupted freight and
passenger links between the island nation and the continent,
stirring nationalist sentiment.
Seeking to grasp control of the issue, which dominated the
British media over the summer, May promised to be tough on those
who abuse the asylum system and flatly rejected calls for an
EU-wide system for processing applications.
"Not in a thousand years," she said, drawing a round of
applause from activists. "We're not seeking to regain control of
our borders with one hand, only to give it away with the other."
Instead, May said Britain would be tightening up its asylum
processing rules to make it easier to send those whose
applications have been rejected back to their home countries,
even if the authorities there do not want to receive them.
"The message will be clear - if other governments don't play
by the rules, there will be consequences," she said.
