BRIGHTON, England, Sept 28 - Britain's opposition Labour Party backs the independence of the Bank of England but will consider whether the central bank should have new growth targets alongside its inflation-targeting mission, the party's would-be finance minister said.

"Let me be clear that we will guarantee the independence of the Bank of England," John McDonnell told Labour's annual conference in Brighton, in southern England, on Monday.

The party would launch a debate on expanding the Bank's mandate to include new objectives for its Monetary Policy Committee including growth, employment and earnings, he said. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)