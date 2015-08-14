By William James
| EDINBURGH
EDINBURGH Aug 14 Britain's opposition Labour
party must shift to the left to win back Scottish voters who
ditched the party at a May national election, said Jeremy
Corbyn, the lawmaker bidding to steer the party back to its
socialist roots.
Corbyn has emerged as the surprise favourite to become the
party's next leader, winning the support of party activists and
trade unions with promises to renationalise parts of the economy
and print money to fund infrastructure investment.
As voting in the four-way contest to replace Labour's failed
prime ministerial candidate Ed Miliband began on Friday, Corbyn
was campaigning in Scotland - scene of some of the party's most
humiliating election losses in May.
"Labour cannot win in Scotland without change; and Labour
cannot have a path back to power that fails to speak to
Scotland," he said in a statement ahead of sell-out campaign
rallies in Edinburgh and Glasgow.
Labour lost all but one of the 41 seats it had previously
held in Scotland as a surge in nationalist sentiment carried the
anti-austerity, pro-independence Scottish National Party to its
best ever result.
That consigned Labour to its worst election defeat since
1987 and helped Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative
Party, whose voter base is primarily in England, win power.
Corbyn, launching a 10-point policy plan which included
pledges to nationalise rail and energy sectors and end austerity
in favour of higher investment, said Scotland was an example of
how the party had become "disconnected" from its supporters.
(Editing by Stephen Addison)