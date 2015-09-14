* New leader signals different line towards EU
* Corbyn at odds with some in his own team
* Labour stance will influence membership referendum
(Adds Corbyn statement to lawmakers)
By Kylie MacLellan and Sarah Young
LONDON, Sept 14 The new left-wing leader of
Britain's opposition Labour party said on Monday it should not
automatically support any deal negotiated by Prime Minister
David Cameron for Britain to remain in the European Union.
The comments by Jeremy Corbyn to a meeting of Labour members
of parliament marked a departure from the party's unqualified
pro-EU stance and appeared to put him at odds with members of
his own newly appointed leadership team.
"We can't just give Cameron a blank cheque whatever he comes
back with: we have to be fighting for the Europe that we want to
see," a Labour spokeswoman said when asked what Corbyn had told
the closed meeting.
Cameron, whose own Conservative party has a deeply
eurosceptic wing, is attempting to claw back more powers from
the EU, especially in areas like immigration, before calling a
referendum, probably next year, on whether Britain should stay
or leave.
Though Labour is in opposition, its stance on EU membership
will be an important factor in a vote that could profoundly
influence trade, investment and Britain's role in the world.
Corbyn, a left-winger initially seen as a rank outsider for
the Labour leadership, was overwhelmingly elected on Saturday
after a campaign in which he called for higher taxes on the
rich, nationalisation of energy companies and a 'restriction' of
NATO's role in Europe.
He has opposed the EU's planned trade pact with the United
States and accused the bloc of allowing financiers to destroy
Greece's economy. He has highlighted protecting worker's rights
as a key area where he believes more needs to be done.
During the leadership campaign he told Reuters that if
Cameron failed to deliver such reforms, the party would have to
have a discussion about its position, possibly at a special
conference.
"He was saying we have to be really clear about the changes
that we want to see," the Labour spokeswoman said. "The most
important thing is making sure that Europe is as good as it can
be."
"FIGHT FOR A BETTER EUROPE"
Hours earlier, Corbyn's new foreign affairs spokesman,
Hilary Benn, told BBC radio: "Whatever differences we may have
with some aspects of European policy, whatever reforms we want
to see, we will stay to fight together for a better Europe. It
is absolutely clear our policy has not changed.
"We will be campaigning to remain in the European Union."
Labour would campaign to stay in "under all circumstances",
he said.
Britain's allies say leaving the world's biggest trading
bloc would be foolhardy, exposing London's financial powerhouse
to EU rules it would no longer influence and torpedoing
Britain's remaining global clout.
Benn did not say whether the new leadership had discussed
the issue of Europe since Saturday's election, but a senior
Labour Party aide said that Corbyn had re-appointed Benn to the
foreign affairs job knowing he backed staying in the EU.
The aide said Corbyn's appointment of Benn, 61, showed the
new leader wanted a broad section of opinion among his ministers
in waiting, known as the shadow cabinet.
Labour divisions over other issues have already emerged.
Deputy leader Tom Watson, elected in a separate vote on
Saturday, has said he and Corbyn disagree over key defence
policies such as Britain's membership of NATO, and such issues
"have got to be worked out".
Watson also said he would vote 'Yes' in the referendum which
is expected to be held in 2016.
"I will be a 'Yes' to Europe definitely and I hope we can
convince the sceptics in the Labour Party that is where Labour
needs to be in the referendum," he said.
(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge/Mark Trevelyan)