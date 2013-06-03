* Labour seeks to persuade voters it can run the economy
* Would-be minister Balls promises 'iron discipline'
* Labour to scrap winter fuel subsidies for rich pensioners
By William Schomberg
LONDON, June 3 Britain's opposition Labour party
sought to convince voters on Monday it is fit to run the economy
by promising "iron discipline" on spending and announcing cuts
to some welfare benefits if it wins the 2015 election.
Ed Balls, Labour's would-be finance minister, said he would
scrap winter fuel subsidies for the richest pensioners, shaving
just a fraction off Britain's welfare budget but signalling his
party is determined to show it can cut social spending.
Labour's leadership has been criticised by its former prime
minister, Tony Blair, for being short on specific policy ideas
but it is wary of showing its hand too soon before the election.
The party has a 10-point lead over the Conservatives in
opinion polls although it lags on the question of who is best to
run the economy, three years it was voted out of office in the
aftermath of the financial crisis.
Balls, who held several roles in government with Labour
during its 13 years in power, heaped the blame for future cuts
on the current Conservative-led government, saying it had
"failed catastrophically" to get the economy growing.
He reiterated Labour's plans to spend more now on
infrastructure, funded by extra borrowing while interest rates
are low, to spur the recovery, a position recommended by the
International Monetary Fund last month.
But Balls stressed the need for Labour to adopt "iron
discipline" on day-to-day spending.
"The situation we will inherit will require a very different
kind of Labour government to those which have gone before," he
said in a speech at Thomson Reuters in London.
Balls said he would disappoint those within his party hoping
a Labour victory in 2015 would mean more ministerial spending.
"The next Labour government will have to plan on the basis
of falling departmental spending," he said.
On Thursday, Labour leader Ed Miliband will make another
speech on welfare reform, underscoring how the party wants to
give voters a better idea its policies.
Britain's economy has largely flat-lined for three years as
Prime Minister David Cameron focused on cutting public spending
and as the euro zone crisis caused havoc in key export markets.
"CLEAR TIMETABLE", DETAILS TO COME
Balls has spent much of the last three years lambasting
finance minister George Osborne for sticking to his plan to
eliminate Britain's budget deficit, one of the biggest in the
European Union. Osborne aims to announce 11.5 billion pounds of
spending cuts for the fiscal year 2015-16 at the end of June.
To help back up his promise of fiscal discipline if Labour
wins power back in 2015, Balls said the party will set out "a
clear timetable to get the deficit and the debt down."
But he declined to say whether Labour would seek to match
the budgetary zeal of the current government, echoing the
approach of Labour in 1997 which waited until a few months
before the election to spell out its spending plans.
"Two years out is very early to be getting into the detail
of spending plans," he told Reuters after his speech. "The
history of past oppositions is that when you do it early, you
tend to regret it."
But he said this month's government spending review would be
a "starting point" for Labour and he warned: "It will take years
to sort out George Osborne's fiscal mess."
To address the criticism of vagueness on policy, Balls said
Labour would end winter fuel subsidies for the richest 5 percent
of pensioners, to save about 100 million pounds a year.
That kind of idea has been supported by Liberal Democrats in
the Conservatives' ruling alliance, and might prove an overture
to them should there be no clear winner of the 2015 election.
Balls also said Labour would aim to put a "fair cap" on
benefits, pursue housing benefit reform to address the shortage
of affordable housing and would consider whether to scale back
child support allowance paid to well-off parents.
He said his long-standing proposal for a temporary cut in
value-added tax remained valid but if the economy strengthened,
the focus should shift to long-term capital investment. He also
reiterated his call for a home-building programme.
Balls acknowledged that Labour had yet to persuade voters
that it would be disciplined about spending public money: "We
aren't there yet but we are making progress."