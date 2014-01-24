LONDON Jan 24 Britain's opposition Labour Party
has promised to balance the government's books - excluding
investment spending - within the next parliament if it wins next
year's election.
Ed Balls, Labour's would-be finance minister, will make the
pledge on Saturday, setting out a binding commitment to deliver
a surplus in the current budget and to get the national debt
falling. The next parliament is likely to last until 2020.
"With the deficit we inherit currently set to be nearly 80
billion pounds ($132 billion) and the national debt still
rising, it will be up to the next Labour government to finish
the job," he will say, according to extracts of his speech
released by his office on Friday.
"The next Labour government will balance the books and
deliver a surplus on the current budget and falling national
debt in the next parliament.
"So my message to my party and the country is this: where
this government has failed, we will finish the job."
Labour leads the ruling Conservatives in opinion polls but
the public consistently says it trusts Prime Minister David
Cameron's Conservatives more on the economy, a verdict the
left-leaning party is struggling to reverse at a time when
economists are predicting Britain's economic recovery will pick
up pace.
Cameron repeatedly reminds voters that the last 1997-2010
Labour government left Britain with a budget deficit equivalent
to 11 percent of gross domestic product, the country's biggest
peacetime deficit.
Labour says its plans were blown off course by the 2007/8
global financial crisis and that it can deliver "iron
discipline" if re-elected.
"Without fiscal discipline and a credible commitment to
eliminate the deficit, we cannot achieve the stability we need,"
Balls will say.
"But without action to deliver investment-led growth and
fairer choices about how to get the national debt down while
protecting vital public services, then fiscal discipline cannot
be delivered by a Labour government - or, in my view, by any
government."
Balls' intention of tackling the deficit in the government's
current account - which includes spending on things such as
welfare and public services - is less aggressive than a plan by
finance minister George Osborne.
Osborne wants to wipe out the deficit in overall government
spending, including investment spending.
Labour has made increased investment spending a core part of
its economics policies, vowing to build more homes and
infrastructure.
Balls will say that Labour would abolish the "discredited
idea" of rolling five-year fiscal targets and push for "tough
fiscal rules" within 12 months of the election in May 2015.
He will also say that a Labour government would use the
proceeds from the sale of the state's stakes in Lloyds
and RBS banks to help repay the national debt.