* Opposition Labour vows to deliver budget surplus if
elected
* Commits to raising top tax rate to 50 pence in pound
* Business groups fear impact on competitiveness
LONDON, Jan 25 Britain's opposition Labour Party
promised on Saturday to balance the government's books and
deliver a budget surplus in the next parliament if it won the
2015 election, aided by reintroducing higher tax rates for the
nation's top earners.
Ed Balls, Labour's would-be finance minister, made a binding
commitment to clear the deficit of nearly 80 billion pounds
($132 billion) and deliver a surplus in his budgets, and to put
national debt on a downward path by 2020.
Balls, who is under pressure to improve his party's economic
credibility, said one way Labour would help to achieve this was
by reintroducing a top tax rate of 50 pence in the pound for
anyone earning 150,000 pounds or more a year.
"The next Labour government will balance the books and
deliver a surplus on the current budget and falling national
debt in the next parliament," Balls said in a speech to the
Fabian Society in central London on Saturday.
"Reversing this unfair tax cut for the richest 1 percent of
people in the country is necessary so we can cut the deficit in
a fair way in the next parliament."
The last Labour government raised the upper tax rate to 50
percent from 40 percent in 2010 but the Conservative-led
coalition government cut this to 45 percent in 2013, arguing it
was the highest in the G20 and hurt Britain's competitiveness.
But Balls said figures showed people paid almost 10 billion
pounds more in tax in the three years when the 50 pence top rate
was in place.
DEFICIT AND DEBT TARGETS
Labour leads the ruling Conservatives in opinion polls but
the public consistently says it trusts Prime Minister David
Cameron's Conservatives more on the economy, a verdict the
left-leaning party is struggling to reverse at a time when
economists are predicting Britain's economic recovery will pick
up pace.
Cameron repeatedly reminds voters that the last 1997-2010
Labour government left Britain with a budget deficit equivalent
to 11 percent of gross domestic product, the country's biggest
peacetime deficit. In March 2013 it was 7.3 percent of GDP.
Labour says its plans were blown off course by the 2007/8
global financial crisis and it can deliver "iron discipline" if
re-elected with a credible commitment to eliminate the deficit.
"But without action to deliver investment-led growth and
fairer choices about how to get the national debt down while
protecting vital public services, then fiscal discipline cannot
be delivered by a Labour government or, in my view, by any
government," Balls said.
The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said it was
essential to cut the deficit and national debt but this needed
to be accompanied by pro-business, pro-growth policies and
criticised Balls' plan to reintroduce higher tax rates.
"This puts talented people off coming to the UK to invest
and create jobs," said CBI Chief Policy Director Katja Hall.
Balls' intention of tackling the deficit in the government's
current account, which includes spending on things such as
welfare and public services, is less aggressive than a plan by
finance minister George Osborne.
Osborne has pledged to run an absolute surplus and wants to
wipe out the deficit in overall government spending, including
investment spending. In his recent autumn statement, Osborne
said he expected the UK to run a budget surplus by 2018-19.
Labour is committed to running a current budget surplus by
the end of the next parliament in 2020 and has made increased
investment spending a core part of its economics policies,
vowing to build more homes and infrastructure.
Balls said Labour would abolish the "discredited idea" of
rolling five-year fiscal targets and push for "tough fiscal
rules" within 12 months of the election in May 2015.
He also said a Labour government would use the proceeds from
the sale of the state's stakes in Lloyds and RBS
banks to help repay the national debt.