By Andrew Osborn
| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 A surprise contender to lead
Britain's opposition Labour Party said on Sunday he believed
swaths of the economy should be renationalised as a battle for
the left-wing party's soul prompted warnings it could split in
two.
The party, which in May suffered its worst election defeat
in almost three decades, is choosing a new leader it hopes can
challenge Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives in 2020.
Ed Miliband, its previous leader, quit in May.
The unexpected success of Jeremy Corbyn, the most
left-leaning of four leadership candidates, has dominated the
contest, sparking warnings from rivals he would consign the
party of triple election winner Tony Blair to "oblivion".
Blair, in office from 1997-2007, has himself intervened to
urge Labour to reject Corbyn and embrace more centrist
candidates if it wants to regain power, advice dismissed by
Corbyn as misguided.
Corbyn, 66, a veteran parliamentarian, initially struggled
to even get on the slate. But he has since enjoyed a surge in
support with one opinion poll predicting he will triumph in a
process set to culminate on Sept. 12.
On Sunday, he fleshed out his policies, praising Karl Marx,
the author of The Communist Manifesto, and speaking out in
favour of the railways, postal service and power utilities being
returned to public ownership.
"Marx analysed what was happening in a quite brilliant way,"
Corbyn told BBC TV's Andrew Marr Show. "If we are investing in
infrastructure then we the public should get the benefit of it."
British taxpayers had invested "billions" in the railway
network over the years so it was right it be put back in public
hands, he said, and the energy market was "a false market" which
should be reorganised to become a "publicly run service."
He also singled out the nuclear, water supply and
telecommunications industries for criticism.
The three other candidates vying to lead the party are
health spokesman Andy Burnham, widely seen as the most likely to
beat Corbyn, home affairs spokeswoman Yvette Cooper, and Liz
Kendall, considered by some to be the Blairite candidate.
One Labour MP, John Mann, told The Sunday Times newspaper he
thought the contest should be halted because of what he said
were hard-left infiltrators signing up to back Corbyn. Corbyn
said he put the surge in support down to young people he said
were finally enthused about politics.
Andy Burnham told The Sunday Mirror newspaper he was worried
the contest was causing too much division within the party -
with allegations of sexism and vote-rigging being thrown about -
and that there was now a "real risk" it could split if dragged
in the wrong direction.
"Becoming a party of protest riven by factions is of no use.
If that is what happens, they (the people) will conclude Labour
has become irrelevant - and they would be right."
(Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Ros Russell)