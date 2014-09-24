MANCHESTER, England, Sept 24 British opposition
Labour party leader Ed Miliband confirmed on Wednesday he had
forgotten vital parts of a pre-election speech the previous day,
his last address to his party's annual conference before a
national election in May.
During the speech, Miliband cast himself as Britain's prime
minister-in-waiting, pledging to wring money from wealthy home
owners, hedge funds and tobacco companies to fund better health
care.
But Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives pointed out
that Miliband had not mentioned how he would tackle the
country's sizeable budget deficit or address public concerns
about immigration - two of the biggest pre-election issues.
The original version of his speech showed he had intended to
touch on both questions.
On Wednesday, Miliband confirmed he had simply forgotten to
mention either theme, blaming the fact that he had delivered the
speech without notes.
"Some of it got left out," Miliband told BBC TV. "I didn't
do one part of the speech, I added in other bits. It's one of
the perils of doing it (from memory)."
Political opponents have suggested he forgot to mention the
issues because they are not priorities for him.
However, Miliband, whose party is battling to persuade
voters it can be trusted to run the economy, said cutting the
deficit was "incredibly high" on his list of priorities.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Michael Holden; Editing by Guy
Faulconbridge)