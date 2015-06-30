LONDON, June 30 If the British Labour Party is
to win power, it must convince voters it can run the economy by
offering to cut debt and restore budget surpluses, Labour
leadership candidate Liz Kendall said on Tuesday.
After Prime Minister David Cameron defeated Ed Miliband in
the May 7 election, the opposition Labour party is searching a
new leader as it grapples with the reasons for its worst
election defeat since 1987.
"Any political party that wants to be elected must be
trusted with people's money," Kendall said in a speech at
Reuters. "Labour does not have that trust - and this must
change."
Calling for a "renewal of Labour's tradition of fiscal
responsibility", Kendall said she would pledge to bring debt
down as a proportion of gross domestic product and deliver
surpluses.
She also pledged to help businesses by promising "a banking
system that supports business investment for the future."
"We are strong in financial services but the sector should
be there to serve the rest of the economy," she said. "We have
too little variety and too little competition in our banking
sector."
Four candidates - Andy Burnham, Yvette Cooper, Jeremy Corbyn
and Kendall - have secured enough nominations to stand to be the
next leader of Labour.
The winner will be decided by a vote of party members,
lawmakers and affiliates, including its main financial backers,
the trade unions. The result will be announced on Sept. 12.
