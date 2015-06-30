* Party searching for new leader after vote loss
* Liz Kendall promises to bring down debt
* Says banks should back businesses, UK must stay in EU
(Recasts, adds quotes)
By William James and Guy Faulconbridge
LONDON, June 30 Britain's Labour Party faces a
lost decade out of power unless it can convince voters it can
run the world's fifth largest economy properly, Labour
leadership candidate Liz Kendall said on Tuesday.
After Prime Minister David Cameron defeated Labour's Ed
Miliband May 7 election, the opposition party is searching a new
leader as it grapples with the reasons for its worst election
loss since 1987.
"Any political party that wants to be elected must be
trusted with people's money," Kendall said in a speech at
Reuters in Canary Wharf. "Labour does not have that trust - and
this must change."
Calling for a "renewal of Labour's tradition of fiscal
responsibility", Kendall said she would pledge to bring debt
down as a proportion of gross domestic product and deliver
surpluses.
In what amounted to a dissection of the Labour party's
strategy over the past five years, Kendall said Labour faced
"ten years at least" out of power unless it won back the trust
of voters by recognising their economic aspirations.
When asked if she saw herself as a successor to Tony Blair,
prime minister from 1997 to 2007, Kendall, 44, said she
preferred to be cast as a 'Kendallite' rather than a Blairite.
"I don't want to be the Labour leader the Tories want: I
want to be the Labour leader the Tories fear," she said.
Four candidates - Andy Burnham, Yvette Cooper, Jeremy Corbyn
and Kendall - have secured enough nominations to stand to be the
next leader of Labour.
The winner will be decided by a vote of party members,
lawmakers and affiliates, including its main financial backers,
the trade unions. The result will be announced on Sept. 12.
'DAGGER IN MY HEART'
Kendall, who graduated with a first-class degree in history
from Cambridge University, said she had been shocked during the
election campaign when she met one long-term Labour voter who
was voting Conservative.
"She said to me: 'The problem is you don't believe in work.'
And it was a white hot dagger in my heart because we are
Labour," Kendall said.
She pledged to help businesses by crafting "a banking system
that supports business investment for the future."
"We are strong in financial services but the sector should
be there to serve the rest of the economy," she said. "We have
too little variety and too little competition in our banking
sector."
Kendall said Cameron's approach to renegotiating Britain's
relationship with the European Union before a referendum on
membership was being dictated to him by Eurosceptic members of
his own party.
"He's been dragged to the right by his backbenchers who will
never be satisfied by whatever deal he comes up with," she said.
She also said Labour should join a wide campaign to keep
Britain inside the bloc it joined in 1973.
"We shouldn't boycott a wider 'yes' campaign. It would be
seem to me to be madness to give up the opportunity to rebuild
our links with business, which we desperately need, to stand
shoulder to should with our union colleagues, with young people,
who I think will be passionate about us staying part of Europe."
"We must be making the case that Europe is good for jobs and
growth and for the social protections, it's part of our place in
the rest of the world. How can we tackle climate change,
migration, terrorism if we're not part of Europe?"
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and
Andrew Heavens)